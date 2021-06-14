NATO to Implement New Defense Operations Against Russian 'Threats' - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The allies within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will implement fresh military strategies to ensure high defense levels against "threats" coming from Moscow, and proceed with the monitoring of Russia's activities linked to Ukraine, the White House said on Sunday.

"Allies will commit to implementation of new military concepts and strategies that strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense posture to meet threats from Russia and elsewhere," the White House said in a statement published ahead of the alliance's summit in Brussels, due to be held on Monday.

"NATO also continues to monitor the Russian deployments in and around Ukraine," the statement also read.