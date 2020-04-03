NATO to Increase Assistance, Improve Coordination to Help Fight COVID-19 - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO will step up its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which include coordination of medical supplies delivery and implementing simplified air mobility procedures, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"Today, we decided to direct our top commander, General Wolters, to coordinate the necessary military support to combat the crisis, to speed up and step up assistance.

For instance, by identifying the airlift capacity to ensure that medical supplies are delivered, coordinating on any surplus capacity or stocks, and better matching requests for support with offers from allies and partners. He will also implement simplified procedures for rapid air mobility in coordination with EUROCONTROL [the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation], using the NATO call sign for military relief flights," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.