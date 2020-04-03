UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Increase Assistance, Improve Coordination To Help Fight COVID-19 - Stoltenberg

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 12:54 AM

NATO to Increase Assistance, Improve Coordination to Help Fight COVID-19 - Stoltenberg

NATO will step up its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which include coordination of medical supplies delivery and implementing simplified air mobility procedures, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) NATO will step up its efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which include coordination of medical supplies delivery and implementing simplified air mobility procedures, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday

"Today, we decided to direct our top commander, General Wolters, to coordinate the necessary military support to combat the crisis, to speed up and step up assistance.

For instance, by identifying the airlift capacity to ensure that medical supplies are delivered, coordinating on any surplus capacity or stocks, and better matching requests for support with offers from allies and partners. He will also implement simplified procedures for rapid air mobility in coordination with EUROCONTROL [the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation], using the NATO call sign for military relief flights," Stoltenberg said during a press conference.

Related Topics

NATO Stocks From Top

Recent Stories

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

26 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

1 hour ago

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner asks ulema to encourage people ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus adversely affecting world's economy: A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.