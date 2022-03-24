UrduPoint.com

NATO To Increase Defense Spending, Strengthen Support For Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 07:02 PM

NATO to Increase Defense Spending, Strengthen Support for Ukraine

NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit.

"In response to Russia's actions, we have activated NATO's defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force, and placed 40,000 troops on our eastern flank, along with significant air and naval assets, under direct NATO command supported by Allies' national deployments. We are also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia ... In light of the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades, we will also significantly strengthen our longer term deterrence and defence posture and will further develop the full range of ready forces and capabilities necessary to maintain credible deterrence and defence.

These steps will be supported by enhanced exercises with an increased focus on collective defence and interoperability," the statement read.

NATO leaders called on Russia to show "it is serious about negotiations" with Ukraine by implemented a ceasefire immediately. In addition, NATO allies agreed to continue providing assistance to Ukraine "in such areas as cybersecurity and protection against threats of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear nature".

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Nuclear Bulgaria Romania Slovakia Hungary

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporatio ..

US Sanctions Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation, Director - Treasury

15 seconds ago
 Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan i ..

Lavrov to Take Part in Conference on Afghanistan in China - Russian Foreign Mini ..

17 seconds ago
 Stoltenberg's Term as Secretary General of NATO Ex ..

Stoltenberg's Term as Secretary General of NATO Extended Until 2023

18 seconds ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend, g ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bullish trend, gains 318 points to close at 43 ..

20 seconds ago
 1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

4 minutes ago
 IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian ..

IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian Gas May Be 'Another Security T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>