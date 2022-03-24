NATO to Increase Defense Spending, Strengthen Support for Ukraine

NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending and strengthen support for Ukraine, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit.

"In response to Russia's actions, we have activated NATO's defence plans, deployed elements of the NATO Response Force, and placed 40,000 troops on our eastern flank, along with significant air and naval assets, under direct NATO command supported by Allies' national deployments. We are also establishing four additional multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia ... In light of the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades, we will also significantly strengthen our longer term deterrence and defence posture and will further develop the full range of ready forces and capabilities necessary to maintain credible deterrence and defence.

These steps will be supported by enhanced exercises with an increased focus on collective defence and interoperability," the statement read.

NATO leaders called on Russia to show "it is serious about negotiations" with Ukraine by implemented a ceasefire immediately. In addition, NATO allies agreed to continue providing assistance to Ukraine "in such areas as cybersecurity and protection against threats of a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear nature".