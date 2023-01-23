UrduPoint.com

NATO To Increase Supplies Of Non-Lethal Aid To Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 09:14 PM

NATO to Increase Supplies of Non-Lethal Aid to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase supplies of non-lethal aid, including fuel and medicines, to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase supplies of non-lethal aid, including fuel and medicines, to Ukraine.

"NATO is also stepping up our support through the comprehensive assistance package, including fuel, winter clothing and medical supplies," he said.

Over the past few months, Ukraine has been facing power, heating, and water outages after the Russian military began targeting Ukraine's infrastructure in October following a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge that Moscow blames on the Ukrainian secret services.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Water Russia Kiev April October November

Recent Stories

Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for ..

Moscow Promises 'Strong Retaliatory Measures' for French Media Amid RT France Si ..

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Secretariat 's 40th anniversary ..

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat 's 40th anniversary on Tuesday

2 seconds ago
 Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT firm OpenAI

Microsoft invests billions in ChatGPT firm OpenAI

3 seconds ago
 Noor-ul-Amin Megal posted as chief commissioner IC ..

Noor-ul-Amin Megal posted as chief commissioner ICT

5 seconds ago
 Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

Stock markets rise on improving US rates outlook

6 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qa ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan inaugurates J ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.