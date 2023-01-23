NATO to Increase Supplies of Non-Lethal Aid to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase supplies of non-lethal aid, including fuel and medicines, to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday that the bloc would increase supplies of non-lethal aid, including fuel and medicines, to Ukraine.

"NATO is also stepping up our support through the comprehensive assistance package, including fuel, winter clothing and medical supplies," he said.

Over the past few months, Ukraine has been facing power, heating, and water outages after the Russian military began targeting Ukraine's infrastructure in October following a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge that Moscow blames on the Ukrainian secret services.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.

In April 2022, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that pumping Ukraine with weapons did not contribute to the success of peace negotiations and would have a detrimental effect on the conflict.