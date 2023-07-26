NATO condemns Russia's exit from the grain deal and vows to increase surveillance in the Black Sea region, the alliance said on Wednesday after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) NATO condemns Russia's exit from the grain deal and vows to increase surveillance in the Black Sea region, the alliance said on Wednesday after the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting.

"NATO and Allies are stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones," the statement read.

NATO also "strongly condemned" Russia's decision to withdraw from the grain deal and "attempts to stop Ukraine's agricultural exports."