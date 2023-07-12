NATO to Integrate Climate Change Issues Into All Activities, Infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) NATO countries will integrate climate change issues into all of the alliance's core missions, the bloc said on Tuesday, adding that NATO will also try to diversify energy supplies due to the global energy crisis.

"We will integrate climate change considerations into all of NATO's core tasks, adapt our infrastructure, military capabilities and technologies ensuring resilience to future operating environments," NATO member states said in a joint statement following the first day of the alliance's summit in Vilnius.

NATO is also committed to significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from NATO facilities, the statement read, adding that the bloc will also contribute to the fight against climate change by improving energy efficiency, switching to clean energy sources and using innovative next-generation clean technologies.

At the same time, NATO noted that its member states would seek to diversify energy supplies against the backdrop of an energy crisis allegedly exacerbated by Russia.

"The energy crisis intentionally exacerbated by Russia has underlined the importance of a stable and reliable energy supply and the diversification of routes, suppliers, and sources. We will continue to develop NATO's capacity to support national authorities in protecting critical energy infrastructure," the statement said.

The European countries have been facing high inflation and a massive energy crisis as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation has further exacerbated against the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow have led to disruptions of supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.