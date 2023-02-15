UrduPoint.com

NATO To Intensify Support For Defense Potential Of Georgia And Moldova - Secretary General

Published February 15, 2023

NATO to Intensify Support for Defense Potential of Georgia and Moldova - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) NATO member states have agreed to intensify support for the defense potential of partners at risk, including Georgia and Moldova, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"Ministers also discussed our commitment to other partners at risk, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and Moldova, and we agreed to step up tailored support to enhance their defense capabilities," Stoltenberg told reporters after the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels.

