NATO To Keep Working With EU On Joint Response To Russia's 'Actions' - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 05:14 PM

NATO to Keep Working With EU on Joint Response to Russia's 'Actions' - Stoltenberg

NATO's response to Russia is firm and consistent, and the alliance will keep working with the European Union to make sure that there is a joint response to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) NATO's response to Russia is firm and consistent, and the alliance will keep working with the European Union to make sure that there is a joint response to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"NATO's response is firm and consistent.

In response to Russia's actions, NATO has implemented reinforcement of our collective defense in a generation. We have stepped up our hybrid and cyber defenses. We will remain vigilant and we will continue to work with the EU and our close partners to make sure that we respond to Russia's actions together," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

More Stories From World

