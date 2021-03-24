NATO's response to Russia is firm and consistent, and the alliance will keep working with the European Union to make sure that there is a joint response to Moscow, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday

"NATO's response is firm and consistent.

In response to Russia's actions, NATO has implemented reinforcement of our collective defense in a generation. We have stepped up our hybrid and cyber defenses. We will remain vigilant and we will continue to work with the EU and our close partners to make sure that we respond to Russia's actions together," Stoltenberg told a press conference.