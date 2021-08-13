NATO to Maintain Diplomatic Presence in Kabul - Secretary General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) NATO will maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul and will continue to "adjust as necessary" amid the worsening situation in Afghanistan, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Envoys of NATO member states held a meeting on Friday to discuss latest developments in Afghanistan.

"Our aim remains to support the Afghan government and security forces as much as possible. The security of our personnel is paramount. NATO will maintain our diplomatic presence in Kabul, and continue to adjust as necessary," Stoltenberg said in a statement.