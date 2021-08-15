- Home
NATO To Maintain Kabul Airport Operations - Alliance To Sputnik
Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) NATO helps maintain Kabul airport operation to keep Afghanistan in touch with the outside world, the alliance spokesman told Sputnik on Sunday.
NATO also maintains its diplomatic presence in Kabul, the spokesperson added.
