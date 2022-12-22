UrduPoint.com

NATO To 'Massively' Increase Production Of Weapons - Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

NATO to 'Massively' Increase Production of Weapons - Secretary General

NATO is actively working on a "massive" increase in weapons production to strengthen the defense capabilities of the bloc and support Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) NATO is actively working on a "massive" increase in weapons production to strengthen the defense capabilities of the bloc and support Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"NATO is also working with the defence industry, and through our defence planning process, to replenish depleted stocks of weapons and ammunition and massively step up production � for Ukraine and for our own defences," Stoltenberg said in an article published by the Financial Times.

According to the secretary general, NATO countries will support Ukraine for as long as necessary.

On the same day, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said that Western countries had supplied more than 350 tanks, 700 artillery systems, 100 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 30 helicopters, at least 5,000 drones, and 1,000 armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special operation. Total foreign financial assistance to Ukraine amounted to almost $100 billion, Gerasimov added.

