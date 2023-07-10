Open Menu

NATO To Postpone Decision On Establishing Liaison Office In Tokyo - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

NATO to Postpone Decision on Establishing Liaison Office in Tokyo - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) NATO will delay making a decision on the opening of a liaison office in Tokyo until fall or later, due to the military alliance's inability to enlist the absolute support from all members, The Nikkei newspaper reports citing sources.

NATO initially planned to confirm the establishment of a Tokyo office during the upcoming summit that will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12, the newspaper said on Monday. However, France has opposed the idea in fear of of it having a negative effect on its relations with China.

"(French) President (Emmanuel) Macron was particularly offended by the idea of setting up an office without France," a diplomatic source involved in negotiations with the NATO secretariat told The Nikkei.

The newspaper said that the unanimous agreement of all 31 NATO members on the establishment of a liaison office in Tokyo appears unlikely, but the bloc will work to finalize the decision by the year-end.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in May that the alliance was planning to open an office in Tokyo. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later confirmed the information about the would-be NATO office, saying that Tokyo was in talks to open it. It would be the first NATO liaison office in Asia. Previously, such agencies had only been opened in Georgia and Ukraine. Aside from Japan, NATO is also considering South Korea and Australia as potential partners in the Indo-Pacific, Stoltenberg said.

Related Topics

NATO Australia Ukraine China France Tokyo Vilnius Alliance Georgia Japan South Korea Lithuania May July All From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports ..

Sharjah grants Algeria 2023 Arab Capital of Sports and Culture

10 hours ago
 UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games i ..

UAE win first gold medals in 15th Pan Arab Games in Algeria

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, ..

Hamdan bin Zayed lays cornerstone of new hospital, residential complex in Das Is ..

12 hours ago
 Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

Paulo Bento named new UAE coach

12 hours ago
TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural ..

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

13 hours ago
 UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerat ..

UAE is employing AI in various fields to accelerate digital transformation: Omar ..

16 hours ago
 SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Awa ..

SCCI opens registration for Sharjah Excellence Award 2023

17 hours ago
 79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emira ..

79,000 Emiratis working in private sector as Emiratisation semi-annual deadline ..

17 hours ago
 Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send me ..

Participants at Emerging Peacemakers Forum send message of hope to COP28

17 hours ago
 Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase i ..

Dubai to boost green mobility with 170% increase in public charging stations pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World