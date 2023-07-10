NATO to Postpone Decision on Establishing Liaison Office in Tokyo - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) NATO will delay making a decision on the opening of a liaison office in Tokyo until fall or later, due to the military alliance's inability to enlist the absolute support from all members, The Nikkei newspaper reports citing sources.

NATO initially planned to confirm the establishment of a Tokyo office during the upcoming summit that will be held in Vilnius, Lithuania from July 11-12, the newspaper said on Monday. However, France has opposed the idea in fear of of it having a negative effect on its relations with China.

"(French) President (Emmanuel) Macron was particularly offended by the idea of setting up an office without France," a diplomatic source involved in negotiations with the NATO secretariat told The Nikkei.

The newspaper said that the unanimous agreement of all 31 NATO members on the establishment of a liaison office in Tokyo appears unlikely, but the bloc will work to finalize the decision by the year-end.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in May that the alliance was planning to open an office in Tokyo. Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi later confirmed the information about the would-be NATO office, saying that Tokyo was in talks to open it. It would be the first NATO liaison office in Asia. Previously, such agencies had only been opened in Georgia and Ukraine. Aside from Japan, NATO is also considering South Korea and Australia as potential partners in the Indo-Pacific, Stoltenberg said.