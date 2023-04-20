UrduPoint.com

NATO To Prioritize Ukraine's Membership, Security Guarantees At July Summit - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 07:20 PM

NATO to Prioritize Ukraine's Membership, Security Guarantees at July Summit - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country's security and membership in the alliance would be high on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Germany and in the run-up to the Vilnius summit in July.

"I ... recognized that President Zelenskyy will raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees and this will be high on the agenda of the (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) meeting and also in the lead-up and the preparations for the Vilnius Summit," he told a news conference in Kiev.

Stoltenberg arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday for what is his fourth trip to Ukraine on the job.

He will next travel to Germany, where the United States is hosting an in-person meeting of NATO defense ministers at Ramstein air base on Friday.

"The urgent need is the military support to Ukraine ... We discussed it today. We will discuss it in Ramstein, where we meet in the US-led contact group for Ukraine tomorrow and every day in the lead-up to the Vilnius summit and also at the Vilnius Summit," he added.

Stolteberg insisted that Ukraine's future was in NATO and that the 31-nation alliance would make it possible "over time" but he gave no timeline for the accession, saying Ukraine's transition to NATO standards and full interoperability with the allies would last for years.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Job Germany Vilnius Kiev Alliance United States July

Recent Stories

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Cornich ..

Sharjah Triathlon on April 29 at Al Mamzar Corniche

1 hour ago
 PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

2 hours ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

2 hours ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

2 hours ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.