MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his country's security and membership in the alliance would be high on the agenda at the upcoming meeting in Germany and in the run-up to the Vilnius summit in July.

"I ... recognized that President Zelenskyy will raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees and this will be high on the agenda of the (Ukraine Defense Contact Group) meeting and also in the lead-up and the preparations for the Vilnius Summit," he told a news conference in Kiev.

Stoltenberg arrived in the Ukrainian capital on Thursday for what is his fourth trip to Ukraine on the job.

He will next travel to Germany, where the United States is hosting an in-person meeting of NATO defense ministers at Ramstein air base on Friday.

"The urgent need is the military support to Ukraine ... We discussed it today. We will discuss it in Ramstein, where we meet in the US-led contact group for Ukraine tomorrow and every day in the lead-up to the Vilnius summit and also at the Vilnius Summit," he added.

Stolteberg insisted that Ukraine's future was in NATO and that the 31-nation alliance would make it possible "over time" but he gave no timeline for the accession, saying Ukraine's transition to NATO standards and full interoperability with the allies would last for years.