NATO To Reaffirm Support To Open Doors Policy At June 14 Summit -Deputy Secretary General

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

NATO to Reaffirm Support to Open Doors Policy At June 14 Summit -Deputy Secretary General

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) NATO remains committed to its open doors policy and will support it during the upcoming June 14 summit, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Monday.

In his video address at the Zero Corruption conference, held in Kiev, Geoana said that the alliance will reaffirm its support to the open doors policy after he was asked when Ukraine and Georgia will receive NATO's Membership Action Plan.

At the same time, the deputy secretary general said that NATO countries make all their decisions based on consensus, and mentioned that the alliance has not yet reached a consensus on this issue.

