UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO To Reconsider Strategic Concept Regarding Russia, China - White House

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 12:40 AM

NATO to Reconsider Strategic Concept Regarding Russia, China - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will modify its strategic policies regarding Russia and China, and present a related document for the adoption on the alliance's summit in 2022, the White House said on Sunday.

"Allies will agree to revise NATO's Strategic Concept, a framework that will guide the Alliance's approach to the evolving strategic environment, which includes Russia's aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by the People's Republic of China to our collective security, prosperity, and values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change," the White House said in a statement issued ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

According to the statement, the new Concept will be ready for adoption at the next year's summit of the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Russia China White House Brussels Guide Alliance June Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

3 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

32 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

33 minutes ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

1 hour ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

1 hour ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.