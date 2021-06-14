NATO to Reconsider Strategic Concept Regarding Russia, China - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will modify its strategic policies regarding Russia and China, and present a related document for the adoption on the alliance's summit in 2022, the White House said on Sunday.

"Allies will agree to revise NATO's Strategic Concept, a framework that will guide the Alliance's approach to the evolving strategic environment, which includes Russia's aggressive policies and actions; challenges posed by the People's Republic of China to our collective security, prosperity, and values; and transnational threats such as terrorism, cyber threats, and climate change," the White House said in a statement issued ahead of the NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

According to the statement, the new Concept will be ready for adoption at the next year's summit of the alliance.