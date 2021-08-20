NATO to Reflect on Its Engagement in Afghanistan, Draw Lessons

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) NATO will analyze its 20-years-long operation in Afghanistan to draw necessary lessons, NATO member states' foreign ministers said in a joint statement on Friday.

"We honour the service and sacrifice of all who have worked tirelessly over the last twenty years to realise a better future for Afghanistan.

Together, we will fully reflect on our engagement in Afghanistan and draw the necessary lessons. We will continue to promote the stable, prosperous Afghanistan that the Afghan people deserve and address the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region, in the immediate future and beyond, including through our cooperation with regional and international partners, such as the European Union and United Nations," the statement read.