NATO to Remain Nuclear Alliance as Long as Nuclear Weapons Exist - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) NATO wants to see a world without nuclear weapons but will remain a nuclear alliance as long as they exist, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO's goal is a world without nuclear weapons but as long as nuclear weapons exist NATO will remain a nuclear alliance," Stoltenberg said during a press conference following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The secretary general added that working on arms control is necessary for strategic stability and NATO welcomes the recent extension of the new START treaty between the United States and Russia.

"We strongly believe that the extension of the New START agreement should not be the end, it should be the beginning of renewed efforts to strengthen arms control, covering more weapons' systems and also, at some stage, get China into global arms control," Stoltenberg added.