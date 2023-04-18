UrduPoint.com

NATO To Remain Nuclear Alliance For As Long As Nuclear Arms Exist - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 07:30 PM

NATO to Remain Nuclear Alliance For as Long as Nuclear Arms Exist - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) NATO will remain a nuclear alliance for as long as nuclear arms exist in the world and will maintain a mix of capabilities to ensure its security, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"NATO will remain a nuclear alliance for as long as nuclear weapons exist. We will always maintain the appropriate mix of capabilities to ensure our security," Stoltenberg said during the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Arms Control, Disarmament, and Weapons of Mass Destruction.

