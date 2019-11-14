UrduPoint.com
NATO To Replace AWACS Aircraft Fleet By 2035 - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

NATO to Replace AWACS Aircraft Fleet by 2035 - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) NATO plans to phase out the fleet of its iconic airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft by 2035 and use in a replacement artificial intelligence and big data technologies, Alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

"The fleet of NATO AWACS aircraft has been our eyes in the skies, supporting our airborne operations for decades," Stoltenberg told the NATO-Industry forum in Washington. "We are planning for its replacement in 2035, which will include many of the technologies we are talking about today, such as autonomous systems, artificial intelligence and big data.

"

Stoltenberg praised the AWACS contribution to patrolling the US skies after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, as well as for its role in the operations in Afghanistan and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Stoltenberg also said that NATO members have agreed to invest at least 20 percent of their increasing military budgets in research and development and new equipment, with more than half of them already meeting that commitment.

