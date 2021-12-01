NATO to Resort to Economic Measures If Russia Proceeds With Confrontation - Blinken

NATO member states are ready to respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures, if Russia follows a path of confrontation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO member states are ready to respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures, if Russia follows a path of confrontation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we have refrained from using in the past," Blinken said during a press briefing in Riga following a NATO ministerial meeting. "We are prepared to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression in Ukraine. NATO is prepared to reinforce its defenses on the (NATO) eastern flank."