NATO To Resort To Economic Measures If Russia Proceeds With Confrontation - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:29 PM

NATO member states are ready to respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures, if Russia follows a path of confrontation in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"We've made it clear to the Kremlin that we will respond resolutely, including with a range of high impact economic measures that we have refrained from using in the past," Blinken said during a press briefing in Riga following a NATO ministerial meeting. "We are prepared to impose severe costs for further Russian aggression in Ukraine. NATO is prepared to reinforce its defenses on the (NATO) eastern flank."

