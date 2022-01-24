BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO's response to Russia's proposal on a non-expansion commitment is that the doors of the alliance will remain open, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said following talks in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland.

"My message is that NATO's doors remain open and that we will respect sovereign independent decisions of sovereign and independent countries," he said, commenting on Russia's proposals.