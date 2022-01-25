NATO to Send Response to Russian Proposals This Week in Parallel With US - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance would send a written response to Russian proposals for security guarantees this week in parallel with the US.

"We are finalizing at NATO the proposals, the written document we will send to them later this week.

We will do that in parallel with the United States," Stoltenberg said in an interview with CNN.

NATO is ready to "sit down and discuss arms control, disarmament, transparency on military activities, risk reduction mechanisms and other issues which are relevant for European security," he said.

"But we are not ready to compromise on core principles," Stoltenberg said.