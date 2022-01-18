UrduPoint.com

NATO To Send Written Response To Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals Soon - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 09:25 PM

NATO to Send Written Response to Russia's Security Guarantees Proposals Soon - Stoltenberg

NATO will send a written response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees soon, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO will send a written response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees soon, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We will soon forward our written response to Russia. They are aware of this.

These written proposals will reflect our serious willingness to negotiate on substance like arms control, greater transparency in military activities, missiles, and many other issues," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that there is no need to conduct diplomacy "in public"

Stoltenberg also said that sides "need to sit down and have talks without publicizing exactly what we are talking about at every moment."

Related Topics

NATO Russia

Recent Stories

Naravane's anti-China cliches a diversion from dom ..

Naravane's anti-China cliches a diversion from domestic conflict: Global Times

14 seconds ago
 PCG foils bid to smuggle 590 kg charas

PCG foils bid to smuggle 590 kg charas

16 seconds ago
 Adtl Chief Secretary South Punjab presides over hi ..

Adtl Chief Secretary South Punjab presides over high level meeting at SP Secreta ..

17 seconds ago
 Irish police arrest man over teacher killing

Irish police arrest man over teacher killing

21 seconds ago
 VC IUB calls on Chairman PITB, discusses areas of ..

VC IUB calls on Chairman PITB, discusses areas of collaboration

34 minutes ago
 Trio of male superstars, female actresses only wor ..

Trio of male superstars, female actresses only worked in 3 films

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.