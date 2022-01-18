(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NATO will send a written response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees soon, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO will send a written response to Russia's proposals on security guarantees soon, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We will soon forward our written response to Russia. They are aware of this.

These written proposals will reflect our serious willingness to negotiate on substance like arms control, greater transparency in military activities, missiles, and many other issues," Stoltenberg told a press conference, adding that there is no need to conduct diplomacy "in public"

Stoltenberg also said that sides "need to sit down and have talks without publicizing exactly what we are talking about at every moment."