NATO to Start Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s This Summer - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) , NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance will begin the training of Ukrainina pilots on F-16s this summer.

"Training (of Ukrainians to pilot F-16s) will start and of course when training will start, allies also made it clear that training may start soon, this summer and I also expect that training for the pilots will be an issue that it will be addressed also tomorrow at the meeting of the contact group," Stoltenberg said during a pre-ministerial press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.