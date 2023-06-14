UrduPoint.com

NATO To Start Training Ukrainian Pilots On F-16s This Summer - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

NATO to Start Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16s This Summer - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) , NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that the alliance will begin the training of Ukrainina pilots on F-16s this summer.

"Training (of Ukrainians to pilot F-16s) will start and of course when training will start, allies also made it clear that training may start soon, this summer and I also expect that training for the pilots will be an issue that it will be addressed also tomorrow at the meeting of the contact group," Stoltenberg said during a pre-ministerial press conference at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Alliance May

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

4 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior j ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

4 minutes ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

5 minutes ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

5 minutes ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

5 minutes ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.