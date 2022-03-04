UrduPoint.com

NATO To Strengthen Cooperation With Finland, Sweden Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:26 PM

NATO to Strengthen Cooperation With Finland, Sweden Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Stoltenberg

NATO is strengthening cooperation with Finland and Sweden, allowing them to take part in alliance's consultations about Ukrainian crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) NATO is strengthening cooperation with Finland and Sweden, allowing them to take part in alliance's consultations about Ukrainian crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"In response to Russia's aggression we have decided to strengthen our coordination and information sharing with Finland and Sweden. Both countries are now taking part in all NATO consultations about the crisis," Stoltenberg said during a briefing.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Alliance Sweden Finland All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish at 44,551 po ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish at 44,551 points 04 Mar 2022

52 seconds ago
 Dr Sania announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash package p ..

Dr Sania announces Ehsaas Emergency Cash package per family for returning IDPs i ..

53 seconds ago
 Fawad praises President Alvi for appearing before ..

Fawad praises President Alvi for appearing before court despite immunity

55 seconds ago
 Bilawal changed speech timing in Multan as people ..

Bilawal changed speech timing in Multan as people had rejected his "long march": ..

56 seconds ago
 Pollen likely to start early this spring amid less ..

Pollen likely to start early this spring amid less rain

4 minutes ago
 More than 1.2 million refugees flee Ukraine

More than 1.2 million refugees flee Ukraine

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>