NATO to Strengthen Cooperation With Finland, Sweden Amid Ukrainian Crisis - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) NATO is strengthening cooperation with Finland and Sweden, allowing them to take part in alliance's consultations about Ukrainian crisis, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"In response to Russia's aggression we have decided to strengthen our coordination and information sharing with Finland and Sweden. Both countries are now taking part in all NATO consultations about the crisis," Stoltenberg said during a briefing.