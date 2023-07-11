Open Menu

NATO To Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Drones, Hypersonic Missiles - Communique

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 09:55 PM

NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Drones, Hypersonic Missiles - Communique

NATO will strengthen Europe's air defense against drones and hypersonic missiles, the alliance's communique said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO will strengthen Europe's air defense against drones and hypersonic missiles, the alliance's communique said on Tuesday.

"NATO and Allies continue to improve IAMD (NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence) capabilities, such as surveillance, interceptors, and command and control.

We will continue to take into account the increasingly diverse and challenging air and missile threats ranging from simple Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to sophisticated hypersonic missiles," the communique read.

Related Topics

NATO Europe Vehicles Alliance From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pak ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

19 minutes ago
 Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ah ..

Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ahead - Blinken

9 minutes ago
 Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of W ..

Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of Working With Russia

9 minutes ago
 World must stand united against hatred, discrimina ..

World must stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance: Bilawal

9 minutes ago
 Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Sout ..

Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Southeast Coast - Defense Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illeg ..

Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illegal Practices, Undermining Cust ..

25 minutes ago
Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

49 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

57 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

1 hour ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

57 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

57 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World