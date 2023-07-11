NATO will strengthen Europe's air defense against drones and hypersonic missiles, the alliance's communique said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO will strengthen Europe's air defense against drones and hypersonic missiles, the alliance's communique said on Tuesday.

"NATO and Allies continue to improve IAMD (NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defence) capabilities, such as surveillance, interceptors, and command and control.

We will continue to take into account the increasingly diverse and challenging air and missile threats ranging from simple Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to sophisticated hypersonic missiles," the communique read.