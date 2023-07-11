Open Menu

NATO To Strengthen Missile Defense In Europe - Communique

Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM

NATO has decided to strengthen its missile defense in Europe, including by deployment modern systems on a rotation basis, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) NATO has decided to strengthen its missile defense in Europe, including by deployment modern systems on a rotation basis, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday.

"Agreed to further improve the readiness, preparedness, and interoperability of NATO's Integrated Air and Missile Defence, in particular through regular training and rotational presence of modern air defence systems and capabilities across SACEUR's Area of Responsibility, with an initial focus on the Eastern Flank, thereby strengthening our deterrence," the communique said.

NATO needs additional command and control components for a missile defense system in Europe, according to the communique.

"We are also establishing a new multinational and multi-domain Allied Reaction Force, which will provide more options to respond swiftly to threats and crises in all directions," NATO said.

The alliance also reaffirmed its decisions to be ready to scale up existing battlegroups in NATO's eastern flank to "brigade-size units where and when required."

