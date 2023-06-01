UrduPoint.com

NATO To Wait For Election Results In Spain Before Naming New Secretary General - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) NATO member-states are expected to wait for the results of the general elections in Spain before deciding on the candidate for the post of secretary general of the alliance, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

The alliance is going to wait for the results of the general elections called by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on July 23 to name the successor to incumbent NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Spanish newspaper 20minutos reported. The successor was expected to be announced at the next NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, but Brussels was considering postponing the decision, the media reported.

Such a delay would allow the alliance to understand that Sanchez was "ready" for the post, the report said.

Stoltenberg's term is scheduled to end in late September following multiple extensions, but it was not ruled out that he would head the alliance for a few more months until the allies agree on a new candidate. In mid-May, Stoltenberg said he had no plans to remain as the head of the alliance should he receive such a proposal in October when his term expires.

Other possible candidates include Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Sanchez, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was "seriously" being considered as the next NATO head, as reported by Politico, but she said in April that she did not intend to apply for the NATO leadership position.

