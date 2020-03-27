NATO to Welcome N. Macedonia as 30th Member on Monday - Pompeo

Macedonia will become the 30th member of the NATO military alliance on March 30, after the United States received the nation's final accession request, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Macedonia will become the 30th member of the NATO military alliance on March 30, after the United States received the nation's final accession request, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a press release on Friday.

"On March 27, 2020, the United States, as a treaty depository, received the Republic of North Macedonia's instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, making North Macedonia the 30th NATO Ally. On March 30, North Macedonia's flag will fly over NATO headquarters for the first time," Pompeo said.