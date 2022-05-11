NATO to Welcome Zelenskyy at Upcoming Madrid Summit - Deputy Secretary General

NATO will welcome Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the alliance's upcoming summit in Madrid, Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) NATO will welcome Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the alliance's upcoming summit in Madrid, Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday.

