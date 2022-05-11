NATO To Welcome Zelenskyy At Upcoming Madrid Summit - Deputy Secretary General
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 08:01 PM
NATO will welcome Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the alliance's upcoming summit in Madrid, Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Wednesday
"Of course, we'll welcome President Zelenskyy at our summit," Geoana said.