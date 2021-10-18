NATO took note of Russia's decision to suspend the work of the alliance's missions, but has not yet received official notifications, the alliance's spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) NATO took note of Russia's decision to suspend the work of the alliance's missions, but has not yet received official notifications, the alliance's spokesperson, Oana Lungescu, told Sputnik.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Russia's retaliatory measures to the expulsion of diplomats from NATO: in addition to suspending the work of the NATO military liaison mission in Moscow, its information bureau is also shutting down. The Russian permanent mission to NATO also suspends work from November 1 or a little later. For contacts with Russia, the alliance should now contact the Russian ambassador to Belgium.

"We have taken note of Minister Lavrov's comments to the media, however we have not received any official communication on the issues he raised," Lungescu said.