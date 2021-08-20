NATO Top Diplomats Urge 'Those in Positions of Authority' in Kabul to Allow Evacuations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The NATO foreign ministers on Friday called on those who hold the power in Afghanistan not to impede departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who are in danger from Kabul.

"We call on those in positions of authority in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate their safe and orderly departure, including through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

As long as evacuation operations continue, we will maintain our close operational coordination through Allied military means at Hamid Karzai International Airport," the ministers said in a statement.