NATO Top Military Commander Proposes to Boost Forces in Romania, Bulgaria - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, has suggested expansion of the alliance's forces in Bulgaria and Romania, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the proposal was made during a recent classified videoconference with the military chiefs of the partner countries and included creation of two military units in Romania and Bulgaria of up to 1,500 people as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

Wolters stressed that the expansion of the NATO mission is not a provocation, but a security guarantee for partner states. At the same time, the alliance will continue following the NATO-Russia Founding Act.

NATO has declined to comment on this information, but a diplomatic source confirmed to the outlet that this issue might be discussed during the next meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.

The security issue has surged in importance on the backdrop of the growing tensions around Ukraine, as Russia stands accused of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.