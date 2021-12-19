UrduPoint.com

NATO Top Military Commander Proposes To Boost Forces In Romania, Bulgaria - Reports

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 01:30 AM

NATO Top Military Commander Proposes to Boost Forces in Romania, Bulgaria - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Gen. Tod Wolters, NATO's supreme allied commander Europe, has suggested expansion of the alliance's forces in Bulgaria and Romania, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the proposal was made during a recent classified videoconference with the military chiefs of the partner countries and included creation of two military units in Romania and Bulgaria of up to 1,500 people as part of the Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

Wolters stressed that the expansion of the NATO mission is not a provocation, but a security guarantee for partner states. At the same time, the alliance will continue following the NATO-Russia Founding Act.

NATO has declined to comment on this information, but a diplomatic source confirmed to the outlet that this issue might be discussed during the next meeting of the alliance's defense ministers.

The security issue has surged in importance on the backdrop of the growing tensions around Ukraine, as Russia stands accused of allegedly deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Same Alliance Bulgaria Romania Border

Recent Stories

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tenni ..

Andrey Rublev begins reign at Mubadala World Tennis Championship with maiden tit ..

41 minutes ago
 NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Ka ..

NCSW chairperson condoles over loss of lives in Karachi

33 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread o ..

Netherlands to Introduce Lockdown to Stem Spread of Omicron - Acting Prime Minis ..

33 minutes ago
 23 criminals held, contraband seized

23 criminals held, contraband seized

33 minutes ago
 Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

Two more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

33 minutes ago
 London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spre ..

London declares 'major incident' over Omicron spread

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.