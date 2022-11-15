UrduPoint.com

NATO Trained 'Tens Of Thousands' Of Ukrainian Troops Prior To EU Mission - Stoltenberg

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:14 PM

The EU assistance mission to train the Ukrainian military is an important effort, but NATO has already trained "tens of thousands" of soldiers prior to this, which has allegedly helped Kiev to counter Russia, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

"Welcome the EU efforts, it will complement the efforts by NATO Allies that has taken place over several years. Of course, also NATO Allies stepped up after the invasion. But tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops have been already trained by NATO Allies and this has helped the Ukrainians to just stand up against the Russian invasion," Stoltenberg said upon his arrival to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in defense format in Brussels.

The European Union officially launched its training mission for up to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers on Monday, according to the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU. The mission is expected to last about two years.

Moscow is negative about the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military, but its launch has not become a surprise for Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said. According to the diplomat, such actions of Western countries demonstrate their line of inflating tensions around Ukraine, which contradicts their statements about the need to find a negotiated solution on the issue.

Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

