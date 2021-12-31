UrduPoint.com

NATO Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) NATO countries are systematically transforming Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia and building bases there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"NATO member states are systematically transforming Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia, building their bases there, using its territory for conducting exercises.

If this year there were seven such maneuvers, then in the coming year, according to a law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada (the parliament) of Ukraine, 10 (drills are planned), including one year-round (exercise)," Lavrov said.

The minister added that the number of troops participating in drills in Ukraine will double in 2022 and reach 64,000.

