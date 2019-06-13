NATO Troops Make Landing on Estonia Saaremaa Island as Part of Baltops Drills - Navy Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) NATO troops from the United States, Poland, Romania and Spain have landed on the Estonian island of Saaremaa as part of the large-scale Baltops drills, Chief of the Estonian Navy Juri Saska said on Wednesday.

"The units, which had reached our shore as a result of coordination between five states, practiced landing.

The actions on the Saaremaa Island are just a small part of the Baltic Sea drills dubbed Baltops," Saska told the ERR radio broadcaster.

The US Navy's Fort McHenry landing ship and Poland's ORP Gniezno mine-laying landing ship have landed US, Polish, Romanian and Spanish staff and vehicles on the island.

More than 8,500 servicemen from 18 countries, 50 ships and 40 planes take part in the NATO Baltops drills in the Baltic Sea. The maneuver will end on June 21.