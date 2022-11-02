UrduPoint.com

NATO Troops Near Russia Grew By 2.5 Times Since February, Exceeding 30,000 People - Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

NATO Troops Near Russia Grew by 2.5 Times Since February, Exceeding 30,000 people - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The multinational NATO battle groups near Russia's borders, including the troops of non-regional members of the alliance, have grown by 2.5 times since February, reaching more than 30,000 people, and could increase even more, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Formations of the armed forces of non-regional NATO states have been deployed in Eastern and Central Europe, as well as in the Baltic states. New multinational battalion tactical groups are being created in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. The strength of the military group has increased by 2.5 times since February 2022 and currently consists of more than 30,000 people, and in the near future it may increase even more," Shoigu said at a meeting of the joint board of the defense ministries of Russia and Belarus.  

