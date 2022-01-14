NATO Trying to Artificially Persuade Scandinavian States to Join Alliance - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) NATO is trying to artificially persuade Scandinavian states to join the alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Attempts to artificially expand the composition of NATO, to draw Ukraine into it, in particular, do not stop.

Quite interesting statements were made recently by the NATO leadership, the US that the Scandinavian countries, which are not NATO members, would be welcome. That is, such an artificial enticement, an artificial expansion of this structure," Lavrov told his annual press conference on the results of his diplomatic work in 2021.