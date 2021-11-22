NATO Trying to Deliberately Create Tension Near Russian Borders, Zakharova Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) NATO's claims of alleged aggressive actions on the part of Russia only aim to deliberately create tension close to the Russian borders, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on US forces' joint exercises with Estonia, announced by the US embassy in that country, Zakharova said on Telegram on Sunday that Estonia "is nothing but a NATO stronghold at our borders" and such drills testify to "NATO's intent to deliberately create tension near Russia.

"

Zakharova said that if NATO considers such drills to be "non-aggressive," then it should refrain from criticizing Russia for its domestic maneuvers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that NATO should stop provocative actions near the Russian borders and the movement of military infrastructure in order to find a way out of the current tense relations between Moscow and the West.