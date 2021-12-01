UrduPoint.com

NATO Trying To Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn It Into 'Anti-Russia' - Lavrov

Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:53 PM

NATO Trying to Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn It Into 'Anti-Russia' - Lavrov

NATO is making efforts to drag Ukraine into its orbit and turn the country into a kind of "anti-Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) NATO is making efforts to drag Ukraine into its orbit and turn the country into a kind of "anti-Russia," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the situation is seriously complicated by the openly destructive policy of NATO states, which are trying to draw Ukraine into their orbit, turning it ... into 'anti-Russia".

The supply of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime is expanding, and provocative maneuvers involving the United States on land, in the air and at sea near our borders are multiplying. At the same time, they are trying to dictate to us how the Russian armed forces should behave on our own territory," Lavrov told lawmakers.

Russia will continue to react firmly to any unfriendly steps of NATO, the minister added.

