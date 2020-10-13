UrduPoint.com
NATO Trying To Restrict Russia's Activities In Arctic - Medvedev

Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) NATO is trying to restrict Russia's activities in the arctic by boosting its military presence next to Russian borders and imposing sanctions, deputy chair of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said Tuesday.

"We are interested in developing peaceful cooperation in the region.

But unfortunately, there are other examples, too. It is known that some countries, NATO countries, above all, including the United States, are insistent on trying to restrict our activities in the Arctic. A variety of methods is being used: from boosting military presence next to our borders to pressuring us with sanctions," Medvedev said at the session of the interagency commission of the Security Council on the Arctic.

