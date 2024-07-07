NATO Turns 75 With Ukraine And Future On Line
Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) NATO's 75th anniversary summit was meant to showcase the triumph of a larger, stronger alliance. Instead, leaders are coming together in Washington in the shadow of setbacks in Ukraine and electoral headwinds on both sides of the Atlantic.
US President Joe Biden, fighting for his political life after a disastrous debate against NATO skeptic Donald Trump, will turn his attention away from campaigning to welcome leaders of the 32-nation transatlantic alliance for three days from Tuesday.
Biden has also invited the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, a sign of NATO's growing role in Asia in the face of a rising China.
But the star of the summit is set to be Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is looking for firm signs of support although NATO will not be extending his country an invitation to join.
Founded in 1949 to provide collective defense against the Soviet Union, NATO returned in some ways to its original mission when allies rallied to Ukraine's defense after it was invaded by Russia in 2022.
Ukrainians heartened most of the West by repelling Russia in its push for a quick victory. But Moscow's troops have been grinding on, making advances in the east.
A European official acknowledged the mood ahead of the NATO summit has become "gloomy" with Ukraine slipping on a fragile frontline.
"This summit will be very different from the initial plans because it is happening at a critical juncture for European security," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"Russia is today in a situation which is quite comfortable. They think they can simply wait it out," he said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
More Stories From World
-
Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals1 second ago
-
Women fight Tokyo election in male-dominated Japan12 seconds ago
-
Heartache and pride as Swiss Euros dream dies18 seconds ago
-
'Not the end of the world', says data scientist on the big issues28 seconds ago
-
Alec Baldwin set for legal showdown over 'Rust' shooting2 hours ago
-
Venezuelan opposition rallies in former Chavez stronghold2 hours ago
-
Biden defiant, but critics are circling2 hours ago
-
Uruguay beat Brazil on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals3 hours ago
-
Lakers fall in Bronny James summer NBA prospects debut6 hours ago
-
Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semis with 5-0 win over Panama6 hours ago
-
France votes in 'seismic' election6 hours ago
-
NBA 76ers agree to deal with ex-Heat forward Martin: reports6 hours ago