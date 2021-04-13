UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO-Ukraine Commission Meets To Discuss 'Russia's Military Build-Up'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:35 PM

NATO-Ukraine Commission Meets to Discuss 'Russia's Military Build-Up'

The NATO-Ukraine Commission the body responsible for fostering a cooperative relationship between the two entities met on Monday in Brussels to discuss "Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The NATO-Ukraine Commission the body responsible for fostering a cooperative relationship between the two entities met on Monday in Brussels to discuss "Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine."

"Allies reaffirmed NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. They expressed concern over Russia's military build-up in and around Ukraine," the press release published on the NATO website read.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who chaired the meeting, urged Russia to stop provocations while reaffirming NATO's support for Ukraine.

"We have supported wide-ranging reforms that are making Ukraine more resilient, and help advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations. We will further enhance our cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia on Black Sea security, and we are working to make full use of Ukraine's status as an Enhanced Opportunity Partner," Stoltenberg said.

The commission commended Ukraine for "restraint shown in the face of Russia's provocations," while calling for de-escalation in the region. The meeting was also attended by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who addressed the commission regarding the ongoing security situation with respect to Ukraine.

The secretary general condemned the Russian presence and military build-up in Crimea, whose reunification with Russia NATO views as illegitimate.

Crimea rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in the March 2014 referendum. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimea's residents decided to rejoin Russia through a democratic process, adding that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.

NATO also continued to call upon Russia to adhere to the Minsk Agreements which resulted in a failed ceasefire in the embattled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly said it was not party to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

This meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission occurred amid escalating tensions around the Black Sea, as the US continues to send two warships to the area in what many consider to be a show of military solidarity with Ukraine.

The Kremlin does not deny moving thousands of troops towards the Ukrainian border, but has said that the movements were aimed at ensuring national security amid NATO's build-up near Russia's border.

Ukraine is one of NATO's six Enhanced Opportunity Partners, alongside Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden. Such partners have custom relationships with NATO that promote interoperability.

Related Topics

NATO Australia Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Brussels Georgia Sweden Finland March Border

Recent Stories

Russian Watchdog Opens Case Against Yandex for Dis ..

4 minutes ago

Food security to be ensured in all the districts ..

4 minutes ago

DC urges people to make polio campaign successful

4 minutes ago

Chairman, PAL condoles demise of I.A Rehman

4 minutes ago

Syria Demands From US Compensation for Destructive ..

6 minutes ago

DC for improvement of service at Insaf Sasti shop ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.