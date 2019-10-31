UrduPoint.com
NATO-Ukraine Commission To Convene In Kiev On Thursday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The NATO-Ukraine Commission will meet on October 31 in Kiev to discuss the current developments in the country.

The meeting, chaired by NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will take place at from 9:30 (07:30 GMT) to 11:00 (09:00 GMT) and touch upon various topics, including the ongoing crisis in Donbas.

Speaking to journalists last week, Stoltenberg said that the NATO delegation would like to know the Ukrainian side's opinion on how the North Atlantic Treaty Organization could help Kiev to achieve peace in the region.

Following the meeting, the general secretary is set to address the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg and the delegation visited the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group Two (SNMCMG2) in Odessa.

