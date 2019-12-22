NATO-Ukraine Commission to Hold Meeting on January 15 to Discuss Upcoming Reforms- Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The NATO-Ukraine Commission will hold a meeting in Brussels on January 15, 2020, the Ukrainian Yevropeyskaya Pravda online news portal reported on Sunday, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the media, during the upcoming meeting, the parties will discuss the implementation of the annual national program on Ukraine-NATO cooperation in 2019 and strategic reforms for 2020. It also reported that the deputy prime minister will co-chair the meeting.

The last meeting took place in late October in Kiev in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and focused on security issues, domestic reforms, as well as progress in the NATO-Ukraine partnership. Following the meeting, Kiev asked the alliance to provide the country with the status of a member of NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Program to boost their cooperation.