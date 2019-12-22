UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO-Ukraine Commission To Hold Meeting On January 15 To Discuss Upcoming Reforms- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:40 PM

NATO-Ukraine Commission to Hold Meeting on January 15 to Discuss Upcoming Reforms- Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The NATO-Ukraine Commission will hold a meeting in Brussels on January 15, 2020, the Ukrainian Yevropeyskaya Pravda online news portal reported on Sunday, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba.

According to the media, during the upcoming meeting, the parties will discuss the implementation of the annual national program on Ukraine-NATO cooperation in 2019 and strategic reforms for 2020. It also reported that the deputy prime minister will co-chair the meeting.

The last meeting took place in late October in Kiev in the presence of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and focused on security issues, domestic reforms, as well as progress in the NATO-Ukraine partnership. Following the meeting, Kiev asked the alliance to provide the country with the status of a member of NATO's Enhanced Opportunity Program to boost their cooperation.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Brussels Progress Kiev Alliance Euro January October Sunday 2019 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

11 minutes ago

Nissan starts AED1.1 trillion plant technology rol ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 3,818 trade licences in November

41 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

56 minutes ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.