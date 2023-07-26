Open Menu

NATO-Ukraine Council To Discuss Cooperation With EU On Grain Issue - US Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 06:20 PM

NATO-Ukraine Council to Discuss Cooperation With EU on Grain Issue - US Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) NATO will discuss how it can cooperate with the European Union to facilitate Ukraine's grain exports following the suspension of the Black Sea deal by Russia, US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said on Wednesday, ahead of the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting in Brussels.

The ambassador-level meeting of the newly established Ukraine-NATO Council is set to convene on Wednesday at the urgent request of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and focus on the grain issue.

"We are going to think through whether or not individual allies should take additional steps or how NATO could work with the European Union that also plays a role here," Smith told reporters.

She expressed the hope that individual state members, particularly from the Black Sea region, would provide their own measures supporting grain export from Ukraine.

"We are going to hear from the Ukrainians themselves about their current assessment of how they intend or wish to continue to get grain out of Ukraine in light of Russia's announcement about its withdrawal (from the Black Sea Grain Initiative)," Smith said.

Smith criticized Russia for its refusal to extend the grain deal and threatening to attack commercial vessels with grain, saying that the move increased food insecurity across the globe.

The deal expired last week after Russia refused to extend it. Moscow has consistently complained that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia were not being fulfilled and that most of the supplies were ending up in rich European countries.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia would replace Ukrainian grain on the market and continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries both on a commercial basis and free-of-charge, despite Western sanctions.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin Market From

Recent Stories

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 88 ..

NMDC Group doubles first half net profit to AED 881mn

6 minutes ago
 11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

51 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

1 hour ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

1 hour ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

3 hours ago
World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

4 hours ago
 HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

6 hours ago

More Stories From World