NATO, Ukraine Hold Meeting of Joint Commission to Discuss Assistance to Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko took part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which was held via video conference on Thursday to discus further support to Ukraine, NATO said.

"The NATO-Ukraine Commission held a virtual meeting on Thursday (25 May 2023) with Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister of Ukraine. Participants discussed Ukraine's needs and reconstruction plans," the alliance said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, who reiterated "NATO's commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the statement noted.

Geoana also added that NATO was helping Ukraine in the transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards, as well as in coping with the social consequences of the conflict.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

In addition, NATO member countries have begun discussions about supplying Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, which Kiev has been demanding for the past few months, but the issue of supplies of which have caused disagreement among Ukraine's Western allies.