NATO Unable To Provide Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Resolution Strategy - France's Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:17 PM

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) NATO is incapable of providing conflict resolution strategies for conflicts like the ongoing unrest in Nagorno-Karabakh or Kosovo, the vice president of the French Senate, Helene Conway-Mouret, said on Tuesday while speaking at the Friends of Europe's annual high-level "State of Europe" roundtable event, which began online on Monday.

"We all agree that we are happy to be a part of the operational military structure which works extremely well, however, we also see that, for instance, in Kosovo or at the moment when it comes to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia NATO is not capable of providing a solution.

Are we leave it to Turkey or are we, as the Europeans, will be capable of providing an answer to that conflict?" Conway-Mouret said.

She underlined that the discussed EU strategic autonomy could be viewed as an additional channel for the European Union to defend its interests in matters in which NATO was unable to deliver results.

