NATO United in Stance Regarding Aid to Ukraine - Deputy Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) NATO has no internal disagreements regarding assistance to Ukraine, Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Friday.

"We do not have a split within the alliance. NATO does not provide direct military support to Ukraine," Geoana said in an interview with the France24 broadcaster.

The decision of individual NATO member states to send weapons to Ukraine should not divide the allies, he stressed, adding that the organization will deploy a group of cybersecurity experts to Ukraine to curb alleged disinformation spread by Russia.

Tensions between Russia and the West have flared up in recent months over Western claims on Russia's alleged plans to launch an operation against Ukraine. Moscow has dismissed the allegations, pointing at NATO's activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to its national security.