NATO unity on the line as Turkey row festers

Watford, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :NATO leaders sought to make a show of unity on Wednesday as they met to conclude their annual summit, but the alliance's chief admitted a festering row with Turkey was still unresolved.

What should have been a celebration of NATO's 70th birthday has been overshadowed by bitter rows about money and the future strategy of the alliance.

Last year, the Western allies' get-together was derailed by US President Donald Trump's demand for greater European defence spending, but 2019's provocateur was France's Emmanuel Macron.

The French president has called for a renewed strategic dialogue with Moscow and demanded that Turkey explain itself over its assault -- backedby Syrian rebels Paris sees as extremists -- on Kurdish forces and itspurchase of the Russian S-400 air defence system.